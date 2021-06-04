Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,905,000 after acquiring an additional 259,989 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,946,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,609,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,803,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $951,595,000 after acquiring an additional 157,793 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

BDX opened at $240.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.09. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

