Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 387 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after buying an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.08.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $466.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.14. The firm has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.41 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

