American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAOU) Trading 0.3% Higher

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.10. 85,621 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 61,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAOU. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,443,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,988,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,990,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,000,000.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

