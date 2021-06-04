American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $3,246,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

