American Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

DB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of DB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.01. 82,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,342. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.