American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) is American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s Largest Position

American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,574,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146,426 shares during the period. American Financial Group accounts for 100.0% of American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $293,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $671,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after buying an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.31. 5,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,851. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.17. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $138.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $14.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $219,639.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,955 shares of company stock worth $26,461,265 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

