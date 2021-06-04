American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 300,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cabot by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 186,156 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cabot by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 97,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.88. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $34.81 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

