American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 172.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,614,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY stock opened at $421.36 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $423.37.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.