American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

