American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $30.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

