American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 50.4% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in MercadoLibre by 39.2% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in MercadoLibre by 72.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,760,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 130.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,324.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,271.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,470.70. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $838.09 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.61.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

