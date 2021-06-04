American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DPZ opened at $425.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

