American International Group Inc. Purchases 628 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Trustmark worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $21,168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMK opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.46. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

