American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

NYSE:WRK opened at $58.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.10. WestRock has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

