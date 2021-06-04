American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $263.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

