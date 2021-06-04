American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Down 1.9%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.58 and last traded at $12.68. 5,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,651,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock worth $10,457,404. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 21.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

