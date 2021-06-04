AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.33.

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,356 shares of company stock valued at $11,760,876. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,619. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.50. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.