Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 17,494 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 17,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $41,810.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,078,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,630.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark N. Tompkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of Amesite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $91,921.22.

Shares of AMST opened at $2.29 on Friday. Amesite Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite during the first quarter worth $56,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

