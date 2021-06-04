AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 685 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,407,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,076,000 after buying an additional 918,148 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,844,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,150,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

