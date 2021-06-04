AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.07 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $109.03 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.30 and a 12 month high of $111.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

