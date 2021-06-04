AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.44 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $166.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.87. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,340 shares of company stock worth $16,067,988 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

