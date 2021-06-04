AMG National Trust Bank Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kopin were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kopin by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 647,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,960 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kopin alerts:

KOPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Richard Sneider sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $405,000.00. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $380,640.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 557,260 shares of company stock worth $4,953,558. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $7.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.22. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $718.41 million, a PE ratio of -157.40 and a beta of 2.24.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.