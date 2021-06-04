AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.07.

Shares of URI stock opened at $336.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $136.51 and a one year high of $354.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

