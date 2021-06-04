AMG National Trust Bank Sells 297 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,571 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 96.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

EOG stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,830 shares of company stock worth $2,096,666 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.