AMG National Trust Bank Sells 985 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $126.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

