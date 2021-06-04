Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,578,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 340,732 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,381,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,985,000 after acquiring an additional 670,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

NYSE:APH opened at $68.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

