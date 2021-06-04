Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTXAF remained flat at $$18.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56. Ampol has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $22.29.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

