Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Ampol (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CTXAF remained flat at $$18.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56. Ampol has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $22.29.
About Ampol
