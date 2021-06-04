AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.00. AMREP shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 14,875 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 million, a P/E ratio of -457.18 and a beta of 0.65.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.12% of AMREP worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

