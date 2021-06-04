Amryt Pharma’s (AMYT) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of AMYT opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Thursday. Amryt Pharma has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £308.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 188.68.

In related news, insider Ray Stafford acquired 300,100 shares of Amryt Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £600,200 ($784,165.14).

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

