Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

ASYS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 56,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,385. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.04 million, a P/E ratio of -81.92 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 938,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 38,743 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 337,934 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

