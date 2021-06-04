Analysts Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.98. eBay reported earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in eBay by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,298 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.22. 280,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,928,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

