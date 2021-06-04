Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will report $4.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the highest is $4.43 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $17.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.53 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPC opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.89, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

