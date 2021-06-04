Analysts Anticipate Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $80.42. 4,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.49. The company has a market cap of $189.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,792,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

