Analysts Expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.85 Million

Brokerages expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to announce $77.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.70 million. Appian reported sales of $66.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $354.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $354.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $411.46 million, with estimates ranging from $404.40 million to $417.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $92.26. 7,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.39. Appian has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.82 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.