Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Post $2.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.18. DaVita posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $9.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $121.13 on Tuesday. DaVita has a 52-week low of $75.30 and a 52-week high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,617,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $596,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 276.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.