Analysts Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.39). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($2.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,022. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $952.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

