Analysts Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $926.76 million. EQT posted sales of $816.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

EQT traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. 3,051,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,229,755. EQT has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041,538 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,047,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EQT by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,729,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 4,682.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,320,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

