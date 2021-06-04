Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.13. NuVasive posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUVA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

