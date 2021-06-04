Analysts Expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. 208,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.