Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME stock opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

