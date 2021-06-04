Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $7.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

WSM traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.51. 889,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,527 shares of company stock valued at $5,931,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,559,000 after acquiring an additional 47,864 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

