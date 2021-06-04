Analysts Expect Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zovio’s earnings. Zovio reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%.

ZVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zovio by 1,292.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zovio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zovio by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 65,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zovio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.32. Zovio has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.34.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

