Analysts Offer Predictions for Canopy Growth Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 445.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.72) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.41.

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

