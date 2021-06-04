Analysts Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Price Target at $76.20

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.17.

A number of research firms have commented on AIN. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 84.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 26.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 66,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Albany International has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

