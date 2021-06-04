Analysts Set Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

FOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 65,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 32.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 53,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,566. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 2.01.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $287.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

