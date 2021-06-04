Analysts Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) PT at C$35.85

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.85.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWO shares. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$36.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$23.06 and a 12-month high of C$38.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.36.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4719073 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

