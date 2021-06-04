Analysts Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT at $4.38

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,122. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.