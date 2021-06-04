Analysts Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Price Target at GBX 6,268.75

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,538.89 ($85.43).

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 8,128 ($106.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,055.16. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 4,640 ($60.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.34.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

