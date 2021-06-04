Analysts Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target at $42.80

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $261,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $590,646. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 15,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,756,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

LASR stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.54. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

