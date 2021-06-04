Analysts Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target at $51.42

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NOVA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

